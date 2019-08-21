Irina Gorovaya showed their parents
The producer congratulated father’s birthday.
The other day his birthday was celebrated, the father of Irina Gorovoy, reports storinka.com.ua. In honor of this holiday, the producer has published in his microblog a family photo. The picture shows Irina, her daughter Natalia, mother Olga Dragan, and father Anatoly Dragan.
“Daddy, happy birthday!!!! Love, admire, and be proud! Award of the Soros Foundation, Yaroslav the Wise, research in the field of proteins, DNA, and years of teaching at the University. TG Shevchenko, scientific research in the Johns Hopkins University and many more awesome that you know! You instilled in me a love of life, “antiquities”, everything new and interesting! Love!!!”, — signed photo of the ex-wife of Potapov.