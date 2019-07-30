Irina Shayk after breaking up with Bradley Cooper had an affair with Hollywood actor
Supermodel Irina Shayk, who showed perfect figure in a provocative photo shoot, did not suffer alone after parting with the father of her daughter, Bradley Cooper. Beauty has an affair with another Hollywood actor. Irina spotted on date with ex-husband Jennifer aniston Justin Theroux, who attributed the affair with Angelina Jolie.
According to foreign media, between the model and actor has developed a very warm relationship. His impressions from communication with Theroux Shayk allegedly told one of her friends.
“Irina said that immediately felt relaxed in his company. They had dinner together. At this point, the model felt that between them have something. Some invisible communication”, — quotes the source of Gossip Cop.
While neither Irina nor Justin their relationship not comment. However, we know that Theroux invited Irina on her birthday.
We will remind, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have split after four years of relationship. The couple has maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of daughter Leah and agreed to joint custody.
The reason for the breakup star called Lady Gaga, which Cooper starred in the movie “a Star is born”. Foreign media reported that the singer had moved to the mansion of actor and threw the remaining things Irina Shayk.
