Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have agreed on joint custody of daughter
While Russian Internet users continue to attack Instagram 33-year-old Lady Gaga, leaving under her posts, ads and other humorous comments that appear in the press new details of the breakup, 44-year-old Bradley Cooper and 33-year-old Irina Shayk. So, TMZ, citing anonymous sources reported that the model and actor who ended their relationship just over a month ago, has already agreed on joint custody of two-year-old daughter Leah.
The insider said that Irina and Bradley decided equally to spend time with her daughter, and agreed to live together in one city — new York to share the responsibilities of raising Leia. Now Cooper will have to leave his beloved California. The fact that this stellar family lived together in the mansion of the actor in Los Angeles, where Irina moved out last month. It also specifies that Sheik and Cooper has signed only a verbal agreement on joint education of girls.
They are so trust each other that we don’t see the need to certify the contract on paper
— said the insider.
Schedule of meetings of parents with Leah will be built on the basis of their work schedules. So, Bradley will most likely be spending a lot of time in Los Angeles filming and is unlikely to be able to take your daughter with you during this period. Irina will also have to travel a lot around the world for shows and photo shoots — just this time the baby will be able to keep an eye on Bradley.
Will Shake and Cooper are still to secure this contract legally or until everything will stay only on parole, is unknown. Journalists contacted by representatives of the actor and model, but they did not comment on the news.