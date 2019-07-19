Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have agreed who will live their daughter
Supermodel Irina Shayk, striking slender figure in a swimsuit, and Bradley Cooper after breaking up agreed with whom will live their 2-year-old daughter Leah. And although they have not yet signed the official documents, adopted an oral decision on joint custody and decided for the happiness and comfort of girls to live in the same town in new York.
As reported by TMZ, Shake and Cooper agreed to split custody 50/50. Leah they are raised together, given the work schedules of each other. Parents want the girl didn’t feel them breaking, growing happy.
How “FACTS” reported earlier, Cooper lives in a mansion in Los Angeles which allegedly moved Lady Gaga, which is called the cause of the breakup of an actor and model.
Recall, Bradley and Irina started Dating in 2015, and broke up four years later — in June 2019.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the media considered the cause of the break Shake and Cooper, his mother, who lived with them under one roof.
