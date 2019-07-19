Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have agreed who will live their daughter

| July 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ирина Шейк и Брэдли Купер договорились, с кем будет жить их дочь

Supermodel Irina Shayk, striking slender figure in a swimsuit, and Bradley Cooper after breaking up agreed with whom will live their 2-year-old daughter Leah. And although they have not yet signed the official documents, adopted an oral decision on joint custody and decided for the happiness and comfort of girls to live in the same town in new York.

Ирина Шейк и Брэдли Купер договорились, с кем будет жить их дочь

As reported by TMZ, Shake and Cooper agreed to split custody 50/50. Leah they are raised together, given the work schedules of each other. Parents want the girl didn’t feel them breaking, growing happy.

Ирина Шейк и Брэдли Купер договорились, с кем будет жить их дочь

How “FACTS” reported earlier, Cooper lives in a mansion in Los Angeles which allegedly moved Lady Gaga, which is called the cause of the breakup of an actor and model.

Recall, Bradley and Irina started Dating in 2015, and broke up four years later — in June 2019.

Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the media considered the cause of the break Shake and Cooper, his mother, who lived with them under one roof.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.