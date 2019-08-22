Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid were the stars of the new Burberry campaign
33-year-old Irina Shayk and 24-year-old Gigi Hadid were the main stars of the new autumn / winter campaign of Burberry, which he presented to the public today. Yesterday, Riccardo Tisci has announced a new work of his creative team, but today in the Internet appeared the full version of the video and photos.
The campaign Tempest (“Storm”) worked as Danko Steiner and Nick knight — sphere of influence on set photographers have shared. For example, Irina and Gigi worked in the group of Steiner. However, were such a division of labor another reason — in photo shoots Tisci wanted to show a different side of the classic brand that it on a post of the creative Director is trying to update and reform.
The campaign shows a sophisticated and classic garments along with the more relaxed and free, focusing on two radically different themes one collection. Recognizable style of the brand is now diluted by the youth accents, such as jackets with inserts, pants with double waist and sports dresses t-shirts.
I thought a lot about England as a country of contrasts — restrained and well-organized, on the one hand, but also rebellious and free, on the other,
— said the creative Director of Burberry.
Hadid and Shake pet Quiet. The model not only work closely with the brand, but also to maintain friendly relationship with the designer. However, he is attracted to the new person: so, for some models, including Casey Hall, Hejun Pack and Mammini Acker, this campaign was the beginning of the brand.