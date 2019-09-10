Irina Shayk at a party in a mini dress with a deep neckline
The model impresses in appearance.
After several months in the network have not talked about the breakup Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, the model was again forced to talk about themselves. However, this time the topic for discussion was already not sad, and the reason for this is the public output of Irina.
6 Sep Shayk appeared on the traditional star party Harper’s Bazaar Icons at the Plaza hotel, which he had made Carine roitfeld. For appearance at the event, the model chose a short black velvet dress with a deep neckline that emphasized the seductive curves Irina and long, slender legs.