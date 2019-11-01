Irina Shayk at a social event in a transparent blouse and a daring mini
Irina Shayk began her collaboration with the famous Italian brand of underwear and clothing for home Intimissimi for a long time. In 2007, she became the face of the brand and represented it until today. So skip the new show, which was held in Verona the night before, a celebrity could not. On the evening the brand Ambassador came in the usual way – the most stylish and seductive.
On Irina was wearing a semi-sheer long blouse, embroidered with sequins and decorated with a belt with a large silver buckle. Under it was visible black bra and a daring mini skirt. Completed the “hot” image of the famous beauty suede boots and a little white handbag. Hair Irina gathered in the low beam, and makeup made easy, with a Golden eye shadow, blush and the fresh glow of the highlighter.
Irina has published a few photos from the evening in his microblog and wrote: “Beautiful night in Verona with my @intimissimiofficial family, look amazing #intimissimishow”. Interestingly, this time the model didn’t work, and visited the show as a guest.
The company in the first row of the Shake made up and the other Ambassador of the famous brand – the 54-year-old actress Sarah Jessica Parker and 32-year-old fashion blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni. By the way, among girls there is clearly no professional competition. All three beauties were satisfied with each other’s company, laughed a lot and took pictures.