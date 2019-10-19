Irina Shayk at the opening of the store in a black dress with high slit
The model came out in a black dress with a high slit.
Recently in new York, the opening of the shop of the Italian brand Falconeri, reports storinka.com.ua. The event was attended by the Ambassador of the brand Irina Shayk.
For the release model chose concise dress black. Outfit with a high slit at the hem, the star added a stylish bag, patent leather pumps in color and a belt with a massive buckle.
“It was a fun evening with my family Falconeri at the opening of the store,” — wrote in his microblog on Irina by posting a photo taken after the reception.