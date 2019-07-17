Irina Shayk delighted sexy figure in lingerie (photo)
After breaking up with Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk and did not think to despond. Beauty happily spends time with her daughter Leah, plunged into work, taking part in new photo shoots, and don’t forget to delight fans of the seductive images in the Network. 33-year-old Shayk has published in a new Instagram selfie in which poses in a lingerie set turquoise blue from the new collection of the Italian brand Intimissimi.
“My favorite summer color,” — wrote the star for racy photos.
Subscribers were delighted from the tempting figure of Irene. In a short time the photo collected more than 500 thousand likes and hundreds of enthusiastic comments.
“Perfect figure!”, “Why every year you become more beautiful and more beautiful?”, “Sexy mother!” “Very beautiful”, “Elegant”, “Yes Gaga here and not standing next to,” “We love you very much and if we will always be behind you”, “To know who lost,” “Here is the response Cooper”, “now let Bradley lost, “write the commentators.
We will remind, in June Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have announced their breakup. Then the cause of the break called the Roman actor singer Lady Gaga, with whom he starred in the movie “a Star is born”.
Then in mass media there was a version that actually, the couple broke up because of Cooper’s mother, who lived with them in the same house.
And recently it has appeared that Lady Gaga has moved into the mansion of Cooper’s and threw out the old furniture and the rest of things Shake.
