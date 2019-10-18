Irina Shayk fascinated perfect figure in a slinky outfit
33-year-old supermodel often amazes fans with their seductive and very revealing photo shoots.
But even in private clothes Irina Shayk knows how to win the hearts with one fateful glance.
For many years Irina Shayk is the face of Intimissimi. It would seem, for the underwear ads a lot of skill is not necessary — it is enough to have slim figure. However, the 33-year-old supermodel proves again and again that one piece, even the most perfect, are not enough.
Irina Shayk regularly and willing to act in a bold and very candid photoshoot. Evil tongues say that a celebrity “takes” her flawless body and ability to pose effectively. However, in a new shoot for Intimissimi star proved that he is able to impress with a glance.
Irina Shayk once again took part in advertising a new collection of the Italian brand. The supermodel posed in home private clothes. Netizens said that the secret of these alluring frames in the cat eye of Irene.
“She literally hypnotizes me!” “That’s a woman”, “a True professional” — immediately commented on these pictures fans of Irina Shayk.