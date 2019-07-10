Irina Shayk graced the cover of dsection magazine
Irina Shayk has a bright unusual appearance. Through a unique combination of model parameters with very feminine shapes and she becomes the protagonist of many provocative shots. For example, a new video of Moschino, inspired by the famous TV series “Dynasty”. And what are her works for various brands of swimwear and underwear! It’s true – designers and photographers, which becomes the Muse Irina seek to underline her sexuality and sensual beauty. And the last work of a Shake just confirms it.
The girl shared with subscribers in Instagram another cover which she graced the magazine dsection. “We’re going back to basics… Outfit – Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, to release without plastic @dsectionmagazine”. A room dedicated to the return to nature, has the working title “without plastic”. Judging by the signature, Irina became the fifth character on the cover. “Finally, Irina Shayk in the lead role 5th 5 covers the first stable edition of #DSECTION. Starting today, we will do our best to make each release more stable. This publication WITHOUT PLASTIC, printed on RECYCLED PAPER. We will no longer be a magazine wrapped in plastic… We went back to the roots” – said on the release log page in Instagram.
Over Irina’s image for the cover worked real Pro. Clothing from a close friend Shake – Riccardo Tisci, as always maximally opened her flawless body. Girl posing in a white mini-dress with thin straps and an impressive neckline decorated with a large brooch-stripes. Complete the picture-high boots-stockings heels and a coat with fur trim. Hair pattern smoothly combed on his face almost no makeup. Wanting to emphasize akonaditest rooms, the model was put in front of dense green branches.
Beauty, slim and sexy Irina, as usual, caused a flurry of enthusiasm among its subscribers. However, the bright appearance of the Shake did not leave indifferent even the leaders of the fashion industry that seemingly has seen it all. Stylist Eden Doss (Edem Dossou), which has developed the image of the model, published on the page of photos from the shoot and wrote: “the Most beautiful woman after my mother, who I have ever met.”