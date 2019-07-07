Irina Shayk had a photo session on the logs

Irina Shayk gave naganawa photo shoot, standing on logs in a forest and lake. Suitable the star showed microbore Instagram.

Ирина Шейк устроила фотосессию на бревнах

Earlier, Victoria Bonya said that Shayk and Bradley Cooper linked to some contractual relationship. The same contract he seems to have been with Cristiano Ronado. Judging by the last picture, the words of ex-member “House-2” look logical, since the people after the breakup can’t be such a happy, relaxed and carefree.

Shake willingly meets with friends for dinner, a lot of working, resting and going out with friends. For the last photo shoot a model wearing short shorts and a shirt tied under the breast. In the background are visible surrounded by stunning scenery.

Followers have speculated that the photo was taken in Russia. Despite that the scene is unprofessional, he was able to convey the beauty of the celebrity.

