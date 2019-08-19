Irina Shayk has shared some hot shots from a summer photo shoot for German gloss
While other models sharing in social networks Amateur pictures from vacation, the 33-year-old Irina Shayk is ready to show and professional staff of glossy photo shoots, made to leave. His Russian beauty, like many of her colleagues, holds on the seashore, but she always has an excuse to talk about work.
Yesterday the Sheik was published in Instagram some pictures from the photo shoot for the summer issue of the German magazine 032c. Together with the stylists and photographer Shake created some images inspired by nature.
Over the last ten days it’s not the only glossy photoshoot with Irina Shayk, discuss online. The model posed for the cover of the August issue of Portuguese Vogue. The shooting was also attended by Australian actress Celeste Barber, who presented a parody of the with the Shake.