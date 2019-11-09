Irina Shayk in a beige total look came to support Riccardo Tisci
Irina Shayk, as the main Muse of Riccardo Tisci, yesterday celebrated the triumph of the master. November 6 at new York’s Museum of modern art hosted the awards ceremony of the magazine WSJ – Innovator Awards. The designer received the title of Fashion innovator. The prize he was awarded Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and at the ceremony gathered many admirers of Silence.
To support creative Director of Burberry came models Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk both girls are ambassadors of the famous brand.
Irina, however, was quick to congratulate Ricardo before the ceremony. She published the cover of WSJ magazine, which is decorated with a designer, and wrote: “Congratulations my love Riccardo Tisci with your main reward Fashion Innovator Awards in 2019… So proud of you! Can’t wait to celebrate on Wednesday!”.
As Gigi and Irina chose for the evening outfits from Burberry. Gigi came in a heavenly-blue hue dress with puffy sleeves and ruffles on the edge. Complements the image of the shoes in the same tone, a small bag, sleek styling and large earrings.
Irina also wore a stylish pants suit three-piece beige. In the autumn and winter season 2019-2020 this color at the peak of popularity, and especially the total look in it. Baggy trousers and a vest made of shiny fabric, a shirt, and in the end to them – shoes and clutch to match. Irina looked incredibly stylish! She shot a lot, and after published video from the scene in stories, congratulating Ricardo and confessed her love for him.
Also, the model together with the Silence shot for Vogue Italia. In this photo shoot she tried on a white dress with feathers, showing her long slender legs. Celebrity in the company of a designer sitting at a table cluttered with various junk food: burgers, fries, and a coke. In the stories of Irina showed a lot of photos from backstage where they all have fun laughing.