Irina Shayk in a daring mini posed in the company of friends
After it became known that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper broke up at the stars was drawn all the attention of the public and the paparazzi. So, many wondered how the former beloved going through a breakup. However, neither Irina nor Bradley trying not to be lonely and lead a rather active lifestyle, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Informant.
Thus, the model threw herself into work, taking off first and then taking part in the show. Now celebrities are back in the United States, where he spent the evening in the company of friends.
For example, on June 29 Irina met with model candice Swanepoel and designer Riccardo Tisci in new York. The corresponding photo appeared on her personal page on Instagram.
For an evening out Shayk chose a white mini dress, long black pick and army boots.