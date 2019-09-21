Irina Shayk in a Flirty mini for the after party of the Versace show in Milan
Despite the fact that last week was 33-year-old Irina Shayk is very rich in terms of work (star took part in several fashion shows within fashion weeks), the Russian model seems to be full of energy. Yesterday, she went to the podium twice, at the shows of Etro and Versace, and after that went to the after party.
Replacing the couture outfits on the cocktail mini dress with open back and wearing high-heeled shoes with open nose, the model hit under the flashes of photographers on the streets of Milan. She was in good spirits and refused the paparazzi in pictures, enjoy them posing and smiling — it is obvious that the display model was very pleased.