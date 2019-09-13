Irina Shayk in a pantsuit and the top showed a flat tummy
In the framework of the fashion Week in new York was a show of the new spring-summer collection by Oscar de la Renta, the star of which was a 33-year-old Irina Shayk. On the catwalk model appeared in a black evening dress with a fluffy skirt, and immediately after the end of the catwalk she was caught in the lenses of the paparazzi on the streets of new York in quite a different way.
Dress with the show Irina was changed to dark blue pantsuit in the big white stripes and white crop top. Stylish city look Shake complement gross black boots, sunglasses and a small white bag. The model was clearly pleased with the show: on the way to the car she actively discussing with friends and smiled a lot.
Recall that this week, Irina Shayk has already appeared on the catwalk during the fashion Week in new York — the star of the imagined things from the new collection designer Brandon Maxwell. In the model in fashion shows was not involved, and enjoyed the show from the first row along with the rest of the guests.
In a series of fashion shows and social events in the framework of the fashion Week Irina also took the time to visit the final match of the tennis tournament US Open men’s. On this day in the stands, she met with Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Uma Thurman, Anna Wintour and other stars.