Irina Shayk in a red mini-dress for a walk in new York
Yesterday, the 33-year-old Irina Shayk was again pleased fans by appearance in public. The model is once again filmed walking around new York together with her two year old daughter Leah. Walked Irene and Leah are not alone — the company was a model mother Olga Shaykhlislamova (in the picture she did not get), which has long been staying with his daughter and, apparently, helps her with the baby.
On the street Shayk appeared in a tight red mini dress, black sneakers and a baseball cap from Burberry. But what I was wearing girl could not see because she was in a wheelchair.
The other day, by the way, to new York from Los Angeles arrived and the former lover Shake, 44-year-old Bradley Cooper. At the weekend the paparazzi caught him with his daughter near the apartment Irina. Now the actor, apparently, will be much more likely to see the model and their General daughter — last week, insiders reported that Shayk and Cooper have agreed on joint custody of the child. According to the agreement, Bradley will probably move to new York to take an active part in the education of her daughter. Interestingly, for the assistance of lawyers, the actor and model has not converted, and were assured their agreement in writing.
They are so trust each other that we don’t see the need to certify the contract on paper,— said the source.