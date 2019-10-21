Irina Shayk in a red satin dress on the streets of new York
Yesterday, the 33-year-old Irina Shayk was the star of the presentation of the most influential makeup artist in the world, 53-year-old Pat McGrath.
Party to celebrate the launch of the new cosmetic collection makeup guru passed on the eve of the weekend in new York. Many of the guests and the hostess had already told him about it in Instagram, and now the network has pictures of the paparazzi who were waiting for the guests of the presentation on the street.
In the frame of reporters came and Shake. Evening Irina’s image consisted of a scarlet satin gown with side slits and miniature wedge sandal. To stay warm a cool autumn evening, the supermodel threw on the shoulders of a black wool blazer. Addition to a bright dress, Irina was the lipstick in the shade Muse McGrath from the new collection Pat McGrath.