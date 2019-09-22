Irina Shayk in a revealing outfit at Milan fashion week

September 22, 2019

At the Milan fashion week came and model Irina Shayk.

Ирина Шейк в откровенном наряде на Миланской неделе моды

Today, the mannequin was captured by photographers in the boutique of the brand Falconeri, which came to the event.

Wearing the Shake was very sexy in an olive green suit pajama style, from beneath which was visible a black bra and to which Irina picked up a black patent leather heeled sandals with gold straps.

Your image of the girl added three gold pendants on the neck, the concise styling and natural make-up with glitter on his lips.

Irina smiled, posing for the cameras of photographers and looked fantastic.

