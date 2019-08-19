Irina Shayk in a tight dress delights with a slim figure
33-year-old model Irina Shayk shared with subscribers of new images from the next glossy photo shoot.
In his Instagram Shake published only two shots, but what! In one photo a model posing in a black figure-hugging dress, she looks piercingly at the camera, and looks simply dazzling.
The other photo shows Irina captured sitting in the black of the body, whether in t-shirt and stockings. She dissolved a bit and tousled hair for a natural makeup.
It is very interesting to look at other photos from this photoset. Irina in the frame surprisingly harmonious. Recall her photoshoot with Brazilian model Adriana Lima when the two were shot for Spanish Vogue. Very hot looked like a photoshoot.
