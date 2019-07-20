Irina Shayk in lingerie graced the cover of Vogue
Black-and-white photo of a slender model appeared in a dark set of clothes.
Summer is not only time for vacation, but also a great time for hot shooting and spicy covers of well-known gloss. So, on the front page of Spanish Vogue appeared seductive and slender 33-year-old Irina Shayk.
On the eve of the network appeared in a spectacular photo, Irina Shayk and Adriana Lima, who posed for the camera of photographers for the August issue of Spanish Vogue. And the next day after the announcement on his page in Instagram Irina Shayk posted a very hot photo, done to the same issue of the journal.
Black-and-white photo of a slender model appeared in the dark underwear, leaning on the back of a beautiful chair. On the background of palm trees and other exotic plantings Irina Shayk seductive and freely posed for the photographer. On top of sexy underwear, the 33-year-old celebrity donned the black jacket, which he decided to leave unbuttoned.