Irina Shayk in mini-shorts with daughter Leah for a walk in new York
33-year-old Irina Shayk continues to spend time in new York after breaking up with 44-year-old Bradley Cooper and several working trips she and her two year old daughter Leah returned from Los Angeles where they all lived here. Yesterday the star came out again for a walk with the baby, and, as always, her new release has not gone unnoticed.
New York, unlike, for example, from Moscow, its residents and brings warmth and sun city real summer weather, so a walk star went in Jean shorts with a black belt from Hermes and shirt with short sleeves. And completed her look with white sneakers from Saint Laurent.
Leia, who was sleeping in the stroller, apparently, was also dressed very easy — the girl don’t even have shoes on.
Daughter Irina in the first place. She walks with her in the Park and drives to class. Model just loves Leah, told insider recently.
Now the Shake is staying with her mother Olga Shaykhlislamova. Yesterday a little later she joined her daughter and granddaughter. They had Breakfast in one of city cafes, and then a walk in new York.
Cooper, also often comes to Shake — they have kept friendships together and raising my daughter. Now the couple decides on joint custody.