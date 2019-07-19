Irina Shayk in mini-shorts with her daughter Leah on the Playground in new York
The new York paparazzi are not asleep. They again staged a photoshoot and caught 33-year-old Irina Shayk on a walk with her two year old daughter Leah.
At this time the model went to the area of the West Village. The star was dressed in summer bright and easy. She chose a multicolored crop top, the shoes in the same tone and white denim shorts. At first, when Leah, apparently, slept, Shake slowly walked through the city, and then with her daughter came to the Playground.
As it turned out, his daughter Irina wore a match for yourself: the girl was like top, bright Panama, gray shorts with colorful print and purple Aqualuz.
The model wasn’t bored at all: she enjoyed playing with her daughter and ran with her under the spray of the fountain, and, judging by the smile on his face, is a pastime she loved.
You don’t have to pretend in front of your children, otherwise you’re living a lie— she said recently in an interview with us Harper’s Bazaar. Well, to be you Irene, as you can see, it turns out great!