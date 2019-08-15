Irina Shayk in very sexy swimsuit on a sailing holiday

August 15, 2019
Supermodel fit, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.

Ирина Шейк в самом соблазнительном купальнике отдыхает на яхте

Irina Shayk enjoys a summer holiday on the Spanish coast: there is a model spends time with her daughter Leah.

A young mother is absolutely not hiding from the paparazzi, unsurprisingly, Irina is in the excellent physical form and photos in a bikini its not confuse.

Last weekend the 33-year-old model sunbathing on a yacht. For sunbathing, she chose a sexy Versace swimsuit, the bodice top and a Thong. Provocative style with gold chains said toned body Irina Shayk.

