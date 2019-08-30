Irina Shayk is back in new York after a European vacation
While fans of the 33-year-old Irina Shayk in its storis can still see how was her vacation in Italy with her mother, the model has managed to get back to new York. Paparazzi caught celebrity in the arrival hall of the airport names JFK.
For a long flight, Irina chose a comfortable look: white sweatshirt, sweatpants, and boxy sneakers. The way the model complements your favorite earrings, rings and handbag from Versace.
Next week in new York kicks off fashion Week, which will open the next season of the shows of the collections in the main fashion capitals of the world. Certainly, as always, Cheick invited as a model to many shows, so now is the time to start preparing and fittings.
However, there is no doubt that the new fashion marathon Irina starts as it should gain strength — this summer, the model gave myself a long vacation, having time to relax at various European resorts, along with her daughter Leah and mother Olga Shaykhlislamova.
In the press, however, is still more discussed a new advertising campaign featuring top model, and her breakup with Bradley Cooper. It is noteworthy that in the company of potential new lovers, neither Irina nor Bradley has not been noticed yet, but the rumors about the novel actor with Lady Gaga, it seems, and have remained rumors. Insiders in July told the publication E! News that Shayk was not in a hurry to look for a new relationship.
Irina is now focused on his daughter and tries to spend more time with her. It is, of course, would like to meet someone in the future, but the novel is not in the priority
— told the source.