Irina Shayk is not the same: the model fell, singing a playful lap dance (video)
After the fashion show in London, the famous supermodel Irina Shayk decided to fool around in a hotel room together with her friend Hope Savkova. This writes WomanHit.
In particular, 34-year-old Shayk has arranged for a couple with his girlfriend staged a rousing show of this dance very hot dance in the style of twerk.
At some point, the model wanted to show how masterfully she is able to move his butt, but he could not keep his balance and … fell to the floor. The truth is, such a small puncture is absolutely not embarrassed beauty, but it led only to an explosion of laughter.
And the next moment the role of the funny man wanted to try have Hope savkova. The model decided to dance on the bed, wearing on his head a Shoe… In the end of the next dance of the evening ended with the unbridled joy of two friends.
The publication notes that such antics for Irina are no longer something extravagant. Once the model managed to walk down the street in some sexy thongs and nylon pantyhose than just shocked some subscribers. The video was so popular that in just a few hours gathered a million views. Perhaps such provocative behavior is due to the fact that not so long ago Irina broke up with the father of your daughter with the famous actor Bradley Cooper.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in early September, Irina Shayk posed Nude in the new ad for the American fashion brand Calvin Klein. Black and white shots she settled down completely naked on the chair in the Studio, and wearing only accessories: massive earrings and bags, which change throughout the movie.
