Irina Shayk lit up at a luxury resort in Spain with her mother and daughter (photos)
August 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, which after breaking with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper is credited with an affair with ex-husband Jennifer aniston, paused in the work and enjoy the rest. Beauty spotted on a luxury resort in Spain. 33-year-old Irina, with his mother Olga and 2-year-old daughter Leah rest in Ibiza.
The trio was spotted walking down the road to the beach. The model with the daughter also photographed on the playgrounds and on the boat.
Irina chose to stay bright bikini, over which wore a tunic-mesh. And for the 2-year-old daughter chose a stylish beach suit with signature Burberry print.
By the way, last year Shake also rested on this Spanish island.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter
Loading...