Irina Shayk photographed in the arms of the handsome young man
33-year-old Irina Shayk, broke up about three weeks ago with Bradley Cooper, not too long to be sad alone. Recently in the Network appeared the image, which Irina hugging the young, imposing, athletically built man. It’s hard not to notice that the model looks completely happy.
As it turned out, a new Beau of Irina — 31-year-old Eden Doss (Edem Dossou) living and working in Paris. Eden, whose ancestors arrived in France from Africa, stylist and model. As it is to admit the young man in admiration of Irene. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever met!” he said. He added: “of Course, not counting my mom!”
Irina is currently free, so you can safely build a new relationship. However, fans believe she should consider whether to build any serious plans for a new boyfriend not to come “on the same rake”. It is wonderful when a man appreciates his mother, but fans fear that Doss can be one of the so-called “sissy”, to deal with which is very difficult.
After all, the 44-year-old Bradley Cooper, who broke up with Irina, falls into this type. He still lives with his mother Gloria and dares to make any important decisions without her advice. That, of course, is not beneficial to relationships with women. At the time, reported that Cooper’s mother was the cause of his breakup with Renee Zellweger, whom he met to Shake. Say and Irina always had to fight for Gloria Bradley. It is possible that the mother of Cooper influenced the collapse of his relationship with Irina.
However, Irina hardly building a new, far-reaching plans. It is not that have a super-model very much work, besides, she tries to spend more time with his daughter Leah from Bradley Cooper. So the relationship with Eden Doss for her, most likely, only a pleasant experience.