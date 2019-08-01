Irina Shayk photographed walking with new boyfriend
Even managed to find out the name of the new partner of a celebrity.
In may Irina Shayk broke up with her lover Bradley Cooper after four years of relationship. Insiders said that Bradley now lives with Lady Gaga in the house, where until recently lived the family of Irina and daughter Leah.
After this, Russian fans staged a crackdown in Instagram Gaga standing up for Irene, but, apparently, she doesn’t need it.
They say Irina didn’t have to be sad alone and already found a new lover.
Recently she was photographed in a Park in new York when she was walking with two year old daughter Leah and hugged a man — 33-year-old model, who after the end of a relationship with the actor has become much more popular in the fashion world than before, was in the company creative Director of British Vogue Alec Maxwell.
However, if you believe the tabloids, and sources The New York Times, they’re just friends and the romantic relationship between the famous fashion model, and Alec Maxwell can not be.