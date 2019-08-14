Irina Shayk plans to release the book and tell the whole truth about the relationship with Bradley Cooper
All summer, the audience discusses the relationship Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, while the couple remains silent. However, after some time we will be able to know the whole truth about love and breakup with top model and actor in the form of a story… in first person.
In early June it became known about the separation of one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood — Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper. Celebrity was not able to establish a relationship, even for 2-year-old daughter Leah.
Familiar artists is constantly denied even the possibility of a romantic connection selezov, calling them just friends. In addition, recently the paparazzi caught Lady Gaga for kisses with another man.
In fact, however, the public was not mistaken in his conjectures. Recently, an insider told the American portal Radar Online that Bradley Cooper did change beloved singer. At least she thinks she is Irina Shayk.
Shayk started to wonder about the infidelity of Cooper at the very beginning of filming.
According to anonymous, the top model tried to accept the fact that her chosen one need to “play love” with another woman in public. However, after a romantic speech, the singer and actor on “Oscar-2019” Irina realized that no longer willing to tolerate what is happening.
An insider shared with the publication details of parting Shake, and Cooper. However, he said that soon the model itself tells the story of his love with the actor and from all over the world — Irina plans to write a book about his life with the movie star.
“It long been trying to persuade to do several major publishing houses. Until recently, Sheik thought that it’s a pretty stupid idea. But now she feels obliged to tell the truth publicly — so why not to derive material benefit? The more she has something to tell about Cooper, and not very positive,” continues the source.
According to anonymous, Bradley Cooper already knows about the intention of the ex-lover to write a book about their affair. This actor is not very happy and tries to establish communication with the model. Who knows, will they have to negotiate.
By the way, the only official wife of Cooper Jennifer Esposito last year released her biography in which the man was atelos a lot of pages. In his work, Esposito called the actor a “cold, calculating, cunning and arrogant manipulator.”