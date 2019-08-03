Irina Shayk publicly confessed his love
Recognition is addressed by a renowned designer.
Irina Shayk and Riccardo Tisci and then shock the audience. Friendship famous model and famous designer began long ago. By the way, he helped the Sheik to become famous all over the world, inviting not known in wider circles model to be part of his new campaign.
Irina repeatedly told that a good heart and friendliness Quiet just conquered her, as she was used to seeing in the fashion business more rigid and uncompromising people. The designer is also imbued with the beauty, literally making her his Muse.
Now Irina and then advertises new items from the house Burberry, whose creative Director is Ricardo and Shine at social events in his outfits. In addition, a couple of constantly appearing together in public. Stars write each other comments, love messages and post controversial photos, as has been repeatedly provoked rumors about the affair.
August 1, Riccardo Tisci celebrated his birthday. The ingenious designer turned 45 years old. In honor of the anniversary of his dear friend the Sheik had prepared a touching post. She has published several photos, one is laughing, the other serious enough. The inscription reads: “Through laughter and tears… love you, Ricardo. Happy birthday!” It is unknown if she touched the Ricardo, but the fans – that’s for sure. “Too cute…” and they write.
By the way, the followers of the newly realized Irina in their own way. Many of them are happy, what a beautiful couple and send romantic emojis, hearts and rejoice for her. However, many will also recall the activity under the posts Gaga, now otshuchivayas.