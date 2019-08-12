Irina Shayk resting on the beach in Spain in a straw hat and transparent Bathrobe

August 12, 2019
Spanish holidays supermodels continues.

Holidays in Spain Irina Shayk carries out not only her daughter but also with friends, finding time for family trips, and beach parties (not get tired to wonder how she does it).

One of these Irina came in a translucent green robe with tiger stripes on top of a swimsuit to match. The image didn’t seem to boudoir, model added his straw hat with wide soft brim and a beach bag to match.

Fashion rapacity image added fashionable narrow glasses so that the image you want to repeat and fully, and in detail.

