Irina Shayk revealed the name of his daughter
The public didn’t always understand why Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper chose a difficult name for her daughter. Recently top model told why they are an actor called the girl a double name.
Recently Irina Shayk gave an interview to the web version of Harper’s Bazaar. In this celebrity spoke about his career, personal life and motherhood.
As it turned out, Irina wanted to call the baby after his grandmother Galina, selecting one of the West derived the name.
“My father’s mother was one of the most amazing women that I’ve seen in my life. It was great to grow under her tutelage and learn to be as strong as she has,” said Shake.
By the way, in memory of his grandmother a few years ago, the star got a tattoo on her left ankle written the name “Galina”.
The second part of the girl’s name (de Saint) her parents came up after the river Seine that flows in France. To Shake it means a lot in Paris, because it involves the beginning of her modeling — and Cooper, by the way, also likes to be in this city.