Irina Shayk said, as regards the prospect of marriage
Interview for the cover of the July issue of Harper’s Bazaar was recorded four months before Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper announced the breakup. More interesting to look for hidden meaning in terse replica supermodels that are fundamentally not commenting on his personal life. For example, on the issue of marriage, Irina gave a very interesting answer: “everyone has their own opinion on this matter. If I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not one of those who oppose it.” However, the journalist Olivia Fleming, who took the interview, you still have the impression that Sheik does not burn quickly eager to get married, no Bradley (less than six months of speculation, Ms. Fleming confirmed), nor for anyone else.
But to date the old-fashioned gentlemen Irina Shayk is much with great interest. In recognition of the girl, she fundamentally doesn’t read DM on Instagram and not like the messengers. But it is written from hands letters, postcards and (what a surprise!) phone calls it is very good. “I think, if you want to invite someone to dinner, do not write him messages or to get it into Instagram. Just pick up the damn phone and say: “we Go to dinner?” — said Irina.
Armed with the knowledge of how to ask a supermodel out on a date, give up the idea to buy her a bouquet of flowers. Better look for the store “Everything for the garden” tomato seedlings: “always send me flowers. Here anyone ever sent Bush tomatoes — I love them!” — laughs Irina. Well, sure, soon this strange and funny dream come true.