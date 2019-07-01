Irina Shayk seen walking in new York
After breaking up with 44-year-old Bradley Cooper, 33-year-old Irina Shayk is under the scrutiny of the paparazzi. Last night supermodel noticed one on the streets of new York (apparently the daughter of Leia she left with her mother, who is now staying with celebrities). The star was heading to a meeting. For her appearance she picked a white short dress, black jacket, Cycling shorts and massive shoes on the platform Dr Martens Jadon. The image of Irina added sunglasses and unusual clutch by Olympia Le Tan that mimics the cover of the famous novel by Fyodor Dostoyevsky “the Idiot”.
Makes these designer bags self-taught, Olympia Le-tan. For some time she worked with Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel, and in 2009 launched its own brand of accessories, among admirers of which is Tilda Swinton and Natalie Portman. Along with the classic clutches-books (“Doctor Zhivago” Pasternak, “the metamorphosis” by Kafka) in the collection there is a bag resembling a medical bag.
Recall, Bradley and Irina decided to leave, but promised to maintain friendly relations for the sake of a two year old daughter. However, all was not so simple. A close friend of the circle of the couple said that between the stars there is a growing tension. It is due to the fact, where it will reside permanently Leia. Cooper insists that the girl lived in Los Angeles as he is. Here the actor is a spacious mansion. But the Sheik wants to take the baby to new York, where she spends most of the time due to filming.
A few years ago model bought an apartment in a residential complex on Charles street area of 185 square meters. It cost her more than six million dollars. Apartments with large panoramic Windows, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, covered terrace area of 25 square meters and a huge walk-in closet.
If Erin and Bradley will not be able peacefully to agree about the custody and residence of the Lea, it will have to decide in court. It is possible that they will come in a bitter struggle for custody of her daughter.