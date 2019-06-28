Irina Shayk seen walking in new York
The other day 33-year-old Irina Shayk has pleased fans with a new release. This time the paparazzi captures her alone on the streets of new York.
To walk the star chose a look in biker style. Yellow tight mini dress she combined with a leather Moto jacket and tough black boots from Dr. Martens, and a small bag from The Kooples in the color of the dress complements her image.
After his departure from the 44-year-old Bradley Cooper Shake while settled in new York. Here she brought her two year old daughter Leah, and her guests complained and her mother Olga Shaykhlislamova. For the actor, by the way, the distance is not a hindrance — it whenever possible, coming in from Los Angeles to new York to spend time with his daughter.
For the baby they continue to spend time together as a family. Bradley is a great dad. He’s very attached to his daughter. They want her to live a normal life, grew up surrounded by friends. They are both wonderful parents, say insiders.
Now Shake and Cooper, according to sources, busy custody of his daughter. However, given the fact that they broke up, apparently peacefully, to compromise they will come quickly.