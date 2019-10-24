Irina Shayk shines in a new advertising campaign of the Italian brand Falconeri
Irina Shayk shared another brilliant work. She showed footage from the advertising campaign of the Italian brand Falconeri. Photo taken in Iceland has already been flashed a couple of times on the page, the 33-year-old beauty, but now she showed a lot of new images, and at the same time and outfits.
Autumn-winter collection of the brand turned out really cozy and stylish. There is a soft sweater with a high neckline, form-fitting sweaters wrap sweaters with dropped shoulders and a winter “classic” – white with a loose sweater and oversized coat that makes the girls visually is so fragile.
In all the pictures, in addition to the things mentioned, on Irina nothing. So shooting on the ice has turned as “hot.” Seductive curves and shapes of the star, slender bare feet and a mysterious look – the best model for the new collection of the famous brand is difficult to imagine.
“Incredible moments spent shooting a new campaign @falconeriofficial in Iceland. The shooting, which I will never forget…” – wrote Irina an enthusiastic review. “Amazing”, “stunning”, “simply magic”, “goddess”, “this love” – can’t resist compliments from fans that an hour has put to Irina about 150,000 likes.