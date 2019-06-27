Irina Shayk shopping with my mom in new York
33-year-old Irina Shayk loses contact with his family, living in Russia. Sister Tatiana with the children coming to visit her in the US, but most Irina gets in a paparazzi mom Olga Shaykhlislamova. Today’s photographers just captured their in the SOHO district in new York.
Mother and daughter went together for shopping. Irina, who rarely smiles at the camera, was in a great mood and did not hide it. Shayk wearing comfortable jeans, boots and a top.
My two year old daughter Leah, she’s probably left with a babysitter or his father (44-year-old Bradley Cooper after breaking up with Cheick has not ceased to communicate with her daughter, and continued to take part in her upbringing). According to insiders, the girl’s parents decided to split custody of her, and together make decisions concerning the child.
The sources close to Cheick and Cooper said that after breaking up they are both ready for a new stage in life and new relationship.