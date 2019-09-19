Irina Shayk showed bold sport bow
September 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Irina Shayk is one of those celebrities that in your daily wardrobe always put comfort above all, intelligently weaving in such images the hottest trends, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Cosmo.
So, today, the star showed the most sexual of the fashion trends of autumn 2019.
The star tried on a fashionable combo Cycling shorts, which also were made of leather.
A sporty crop top and a tough rubber boots is made for such a sport and very brave bow.