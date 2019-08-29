Irina Shayk spends a summer vacation with mom
In late summer, the 33-year-old Irina Shayk has paid all his attention to the family. Supermodel often seen paparazzi with her daughter Leah at the South of Europe, where she spent vacation. And in the last days of August the company Irina made mother Olga Shaykhlislamova, along with a Shake is resting now.
Irina shared with followers on Instagram pictures taken during a trip with my mom. It seems that they spend time in Italy. Judging by the photo, mother and daughter enjoy a secluded vacation, walking on the beach and in the Park, socialize over Board games and admiring the mountain views.
In several shots it is visible that Olga Shaykhlislamova wearing a beach robe over daughter’s swimsuit. Fans of Irina seized the opportunity for compliments.
What a beautiful mom and daughter.Mom’s have great looks, wrote Irina fans on the social network.