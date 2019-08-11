Irina Shayk spent the summer with friends in Spain
Vacation stars is in full swing, but the paparazzi follow them on warm beaches and share latest images. 33-year-old Irina Shayk spends a vacation in the Balearic Islands. Recently the supermodel was seen in Ibiza, and now she’s hit the shot of the reporter on the island of Formentera.
Friends Shake walked toward the beach, where they were waited already by a pleasure boat. For boat trips Irina chose a beach robe with animal print, straw hat, knitted bag and sunglasses.
Two year old daughter, Leah, is also resting with her in Spain, this time not joined the mother. After the breakup model with the child’s father, 44-year-old Bradley Cooper, the press rushes to find Shake new satellite, making different assumptions, but insiders deny the rumors about the new novel Irene. According to them, it still is one, and resting with friends.