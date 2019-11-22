Irina Shayk strolled with her daughter Leah on a rainy new York
Inclement weather for the 33-year-old Irina Shayk and her two year old daughter Leah is not a reason to cancel a walk. Top model living in new York and regularly hits the lenses of the paparazzi with a child who pays most of your free time. Yesterday the mother and daughter were seen again on the street. Shake put your daughter in the stroller and hid from the rain.
Irina does not suffer from lack of work: supermodel popular and loved around the world. At home about it, too, is not forgotten. For example, the December issue of the Russian Vogue came out with Shayk on the cover.
For me it is an honor to work with the best magazine in my country (the spelling and punctuation of the author saved. — Approx. ed.) — thanked Irina the journal on his page in Instagram.
Another Russian gloss, but this time the men’s magazine Maxim, has published recently its annual ranking of the sexiest women. The voting was attended by the readers of the magazine. The first place they gave Irina (it was voted 2 458 people).