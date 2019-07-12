Irina Shayk talked about her daughter, respect for marriage and beauty secrets
33-year-old Irina Shayk took part in a photo shoot for American Harper’s Bazaar. In the lens of famous fashion photographer, zoey Grossman model posing in outfits Burberry, Brandon Maxwell and Saint Laurent. The star also gave a great interview Olivia Fleming, in which he spoke about raising daughter Leia, moving into her own apartment in Manhattan and the secrets of caring for themselves.
I’m not the coolest model, which sits in front of the camera and wants to look perfect. I’m not perfect. I also have rashes on the skin and days when the hair does not want to meet. Sometimes I don’t look like a model. I’m just a real person
— recognized Shake.
So who is the real Irina Shayk? A quick Google search says little about the star, except that she was born and spent his childhood in Yemanzhelinsk, a small town in Russia near the border with Kazakhstan. In her official account in Instagram there is no mention of her two year old daughter Leah de Saint, which she says was named after the paternal grandmother, Galina.
The second part is the Seine river, in Paris,
— explained model.
The chronology of the relations Irina Shayk and father of her daughter Bradley Cooper remains a mystery to fans. Irina refuses to discuss it with the press. The tabloids and glossy magazines trying to piece together the details, using a rare public outputs of the pair. For those who don’t know, it looks like this: they are rumored to have started Dating in 2015, debuting on the red carpet in March 2016. And then Shake posted a photo on which she and the actor sit in a Jacuzzi (though the man’s face in the picture is not visible, but millions of followers were convinced that this is Cooper). Then the model appeared on the show Victoria’s Secret star was already in her sixth month of pregnancy. There were rumors about the engagement of Cooper and Shake, but they never got married…
Then a couple appeared together at the ceremony “Golden globe” and “Oscar”, but in may, the model walked the red carpet Met Gala in splendid isolation, which got fans thinking about parting celebrities. However, none of the parties has not confirmed the disorder in the family.
I understand the obsession of the public with my personal life. I think it’s all about human nature: if you don’t have something, you want to have it. You want to open the curtain. I think this curiosity
— said Irina.
As for marriage, everyone looks at him differently. If I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not one of those who are against it
— she added.
Every time people send me flowers, I’m just asking: send me the tomatoes in the pot! Nobody sends letters. I really believe that if you’re going to dinner with someone, you don’t need to send him a letter by mail or to write him messages in Instagram. Everything is damn simple, you just pick up the phone, call and say, “let’s have dinner!”
— said the star.
By the way, the Shake is impossible to call Internet addiction. She has no Snapchat (she doesn’t even know how to use this app), and it is, as a rule, will not spend time communicating with people she calls “iberolacerta”.
Sometimes you just want to slap some people and say: “come Back to this world. Get off that phone!” By the way, when I’m upset, it’s the perfect time to read your e-mails, which I usually never answer,
— admitted Irina.
Unlike many of his colleagues, Shayk did not make Leah a separate account in Instagram.
About motherhood
You have to be really present to his children, otherwise you’re living a lie,
— she said firmly.
To Shake it means a rejection of all standards. She was sure that no women should change themselves just because she gave birth.
Give me one good reason why, just because you’re a mom now, wear your skirt longer. No! I don’t believe it. Why should you change yourself just because you became a mother?
I really believe that if you love someone, then you can set priorities and properly manage your time. Motherhood is just another part of your life. Women can handle anything. Women can raise children, women can build a career, and when the woman returns home, she can cook, clean and do the heavy work!
About the family
Her father, a miner, died from complications with his lungs, when she was 14 years old, and when he died the grandfather of Ira, the family was left with only women.
We never had men. You were supposed to learn how to drive a nail into the wall and hung the curtains. I know all about how to plant potatoes and cucumbers, because in Russia it is something that will help you through the winter,
she confessed.
The death of his father Sheik was “shocking”, but the death of her grandmother on the paternal side, Galina shocked her even more. The model admitted that she feels lost without her.
Mother of my father was one of the strongest women I have known in my life
she said with tears in his eyes.
About childhood
I’ve never been the kind of person who said, “I want to look pretty”. I thought I would become a teacher or I can teach piano, because I studied in a music school for seven years. I really had no plan
told Shake.
However, the star always knew flee from his native city, where there was no College, no decent cinema, no café.
Standards of beauty
Shake believes that only a strong person can survive in the fashion industry.
I had agents who said, “Oh, you have to get a haircut, wear a wig”. I answered: “No, I’m not comfortable”. You must know what you want, and you must stick to your tactics. People will tell you: “You too skinny, you’re too fat.” You must learn to love yourself and feel comfortable in your body. If you truly love yourself for who you are, you will be able to move mountains,
— sure model.
About the beginning of his career
Thinking about how far Irina has moved on, she recalls her first show in Paris (she was only 19 years old, and Sheik lived in a small apartment with other models, hoping to achieve success).
The agents gave us pocket money and a city map to get from casting to casting. Now, when I return to Paris, I have the driver and I stay in a hotel, I really appreciate how I live and realize how lucky I was. Nothing comes easy in your life. Remember the childhood and the days when there was no money for my mom and dad. I think from that moment on I was in survival mode. It teaches you to work hard. This experience teaches you that no one will come and will not give you something.
About beauty secrets
I’m really lucky, all the genes… and a healthy lifestyle, of course. I don’t drink, don’t smoke, but damn I love to sunbathe,
she confessed.
I love FaceGym. I didn’t grow up in a world where putting on cucumbers and strawberries on the face or make fancy cream mask. I believe in technologically advanced Facials. If someone wants to make beauty injections, let them do it, I do not blame anyone. But I always promote natural beauty, because I think we live in this perfect world, where everyone wants to be perfect. But I’m not perfect. Sometimes the photo I have shows a double chin. Perfection does not exist. I have wrinkles, and I already have wrinkles. You just have to accept aging as a reality,
— she added.
About the haters on the network
Her survival strategy in social networks is simple — ignore the haters. She never reads the comments in the microblog and believes that a sense of humor is her best defense.
Sometimes my friends say: “Oh, I left you a comment under this photo”. And I say, “Honey, do you really think I read the comments? Whatever you wrote, I do not see.” And if I read the article title and it’s like: “She injected fillers, and now her lips look like dumplings”, I just laugh at it. Some people will love you, some hate. It really doesn’t interfere with my life
— says the star.
About Russia
Shake told me that daughter teaches Russian language, preparing her for future visits home.
Oh, my God. I love Russia. I love to spend time there, I’m a big patriot of his country. I will always love Russia, I will never give up his Russian passport, but I can’t move there and live there… I just got my green card in America. In America it is difficult to be Russian. I agree with Oprah, who once said: “If you were born with an American passport, you are really lucky in life,”
sure Shake.
About charity
Irina is the official Ambassador of the Russian charity “Pomogi”, which assists sick children. She and her sister Tatyana has helped to restore the children’s ward of the only hospital in their native village.
The children had cots, it was like a scene out of a horror film. When I started a modeling career, I thought I need somewhere to start. The idea is to do a small good deed every day. It doesn’t have to be a Grand charity project.
About life in the West village (Manhattan)
At the moment the star is centered on the education of Leia. Now they settled in the West village, where she moved to, according to rumors, without Bradley Cooper.
I have so many Russian friends in new York. We go to the Russian bath, have a Russian dinner with Russian traditions
she summed up.