Irina Shayk teases followers a perfect body in an orange bikini
Chiseled figure of Irina Shayk leaves no one indifferent. In his Instagram model demonstrated perfect shape in a bikini and intrigued followers with a mysterious message.
6 Nov Irina Shayk pleased subscribers with a new snapshot, which it captured in the reflection. However, in the shot of just the slender figure of the 33-year-old model in an orange bikini.
It is noteworthy that the signature that Irina left for a spicy shot, has a very ambiguous meaning. First, it can be literally translated as a harmless “on the rocks”.
In addition, this expression means “on the rocks”. But maybe Irene used the words on da rocks in relation to the drinks lined up on the table, because the idiom is still used to mean “alcohol, served over ice.”
Some followers drew a perfect figure of Irene, and the others were seriously worried that the star allows himself to alcohol.
“Stop drinking!” — categorically asked Shake the followers. Other subscribers model, admired her flat stomach and nice thighs.