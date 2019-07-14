Irina Shayk told how it
Recently, Irina Shayk has given an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. The supermodel commented on the increased interest in her personal life, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
“I think it’s just human nature: you cannot be something you want to have it. There is a curtain that you want to open. I think it’s a curiosity,” she said.
Irina Shayk was also told it. According to Irina, she believes in marriage, but would never encourage someone to formalize the relationship. “Everyone looks at it differently. If I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not one of those who are against him”.
It also became known that Irina Shayk is not one of those women who like communication in the network. The supermodel is sure: if you want to have dinner with a girl – just pick up the phone, call and invite her. Star does not intend to waste your time on correspondence, which lead to nothing.
“I really believe that if you want to dine with someone, no need to email them. You just pick up the phone, call and say, “let’s have dinner”.
But at the moment Irina Shayk is focused on his daughter Leah and settles in the West village (Manhattan), where she moved, known to be a loner.