Irina Shayk tried on the image of “black Panther”
September 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In the video, Irina Shayk walked in the image of “black Panther”. Its Irina has published on his page in Instagram. It celebrity dressed in the lower black lingerie, polka dot tights and vinyl jacket over-size, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Shocking completes the outfit supermodels red lipstick, a sleek bun and black shoes high heels. In this style, Irina encourages fans in the caption “enter the weekend”.
In this hot Irina Shayk starred previously for the Spanish glossy magazine Vogue Irina Shayk and adriana Lima posed for the cover of Vogue: a spectacular photo . Then the company of a former lover Bradley Cooper made another model – adriana Lima.