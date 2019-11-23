Irina Shayk walked around new York in a stylish casual outfit
33-year-old model Irina Shayk were captured by the paparazzi during a walk in new York.
Irina was dressed in high-waisted jeans and denim jacket under which was a blue, unzipped hoodie, a black cardigan and a top underneath. This layered onion model is complemented with a red crossbody bag and chunky boots, lace-up and metal earrings-rings and black sunglasses.
For everyday life Irina Shayk always choose very comfortable outfits. And in the interviews often said that comfort in clothing are very important to her.