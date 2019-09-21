Irina Shayk walked in a candid way in Milan
Irina Shayk never fails to amaze fans with her beauty! Now the top model is actively working on the fashion Week in Milan, in the intervals “walking” spectacular outfits.
Last Tuesday in Milan started the next fashion Week. One of the brightest representatives of domestic modelling in the fashion capital, according to tradition, was Irina Shayk.
Irina manages to attract the attention of the public not only on the catwalk but during regular appearances on the streets of the city.
So, today is the day the paparazzi managed to capture Shake while walking in Milan.
Irina was dressed in a very unusual and very daring. The model wore a fitted dress shirt and if deliberately not buttoned most of the buttons on it. So Shake showed not only fully showed the slender legs, but also showed their underwear. Recently a young woman makes it more and more often, isn’t it?
By the way, the Internet users have noticed not only on chiseled figure of a star. Many seemed very odd choice of shoes Shake. Rough, like rubber, the shoes made the outfit model less glossy. However, before the new shows Irene worth it to protect your feet and wear comfortable shoes — put on tight, not broken-in pair of high heels for the next few days she’ll have time again!