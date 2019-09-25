Irina Shayk walked through the evening in new York with daughter Leah
After returning from fashion weeks in new York, London and Milan, 33-year-old Irina Shayk now devotes all his spare time to his two year old daughter Leah. On the eve of the star mother and daughter were seen shopping at the baby store, and yesterday they again got into the lens of reporters, this time during an evening promenade on the streets of new York.
Irina, dressed in a shirt with oversize print on motives “Star wars” (Star Wars) and tough black boots, took Leah after learning lessons and decided together with her to walk around the city at sunset. Mom and the baby, who was dressed in a pale pink dress, resembling a tutu, clearly had fun with each other — on shots of the paparazzi with their faces smile.
By the way, in one of her recent interview with Vogue, Shayk talked about how her life changed after the birth of her daughter. So, Irina said that stayed true to her style of dress, and explained why.
Give me one good reason why mothers should wear long skirts! No! I don’t believe it! How do people get that idea from? Why should women have to change themselves and their feelings only because they have become mothers?
— expressed the model of your confusion.
Recall that the daughter of Leah, Irina Shayk brings along with 44-year-old actor Bradley Cooper. Irina and Bradley were together for four years, but in June this year announced the breakup. The Shake and Cooper remained in good terms and pretty quickly agreed on joint custody of the daughter: now the girl is equally to spend time with mom and dad.